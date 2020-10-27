Polio eradication national duty: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Eradication of poliovirus is our national duty and in this connection the business community will continue to play its role in making the drive a success, said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a function to administer polio drops to children up to five years of age in Kindergarten Girls school Tariqabad, he said that the government and Rotary Club are making collaborative efforts to curb the crippling disease.

He said that few cases had surfaced in which polio infected children were found belonging to other parts of the country. He said that repeated administration of polio drops was aimed at completely wiping out the disease in the country.

He also appreciated the efforts of Rotary International which is providing polio vaccine free of cost. TTazeem Ahmad Kamboh, District Governor Rotary also addressed the function while an awareness walk was also staged.