ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A child specialist Friday made a heartfelt appeal to influential individuals, media outlets and parents to join forces and support the government's efforts to eradicate polio and dispel misconceptions surrounding vaccination as collective action is crucial in safeguarding the well-being of children.

A prominent child specialist Dr Aiman Shahid talking to a private news channel urged the public to cooperate with the government's seven-day polio vaccination drive in Punjab and other districts across the country, adding, that this campaign is crucial in protecting children from the debilitating disease and the dedication of polio workers is commendable.

Dr Shahid emphasized that polio vaccination is the only effective way to prevent the disease as there is no known cure or medicine available for treatment.

She urged the public to disregard misconceptions and assured that the vaccine is safe.

"The polio vaccine is the sole safeguard against this debilitating disease," Dr. Shahid stressed.

"I appeal to parents and caregivers to trust the science and get their children vaccinated, ensuring a healthy and polio-free future for them," she added.

Dr Aiman also expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in polio cases in the country, stressing the urgent need for collective action to combat the disease.

"The recent spike in polio cases is deeply disturbing, Dr. Shahid said, adding, we must recognize the gravity of the situation and work together to reverse this trend. Vaccination is our best defense against polio".

Dr Aiman appealed to residents in remote areas to be aware of the importance of polio vaccination and treat polio workers with kindness and respect. These dedicated healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to protect children from lifelong disabilities.