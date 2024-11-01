Polio Eradication Needs Public Support, Awareness: Specialist's Appeal
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A child specialist Friday made a heartfelt appeal to influential individuals, media outlets and parents to join forces and support the government's efforts to eradicate polio and dispel misconceptions surrounding vaccination as collective action is crucial in safeguarding the well-being of children.
A prominent child specialist Dr Aiman Shahid talking to a private news channel urged the public to cooperate with the government's seven-day polio vaccination drive in Punjab and other districts across the country, adding, that this campaign is crucial in protecting children from the debilitating disease and the dedication of polio workers is commendable.
Dr Shahid emphasized that polio vaccination is the only effective way to prevent the disease as there is no known cure or medicine available for treatment.
She urged the public to disregard misconceptions and assured that the vaccine is safe.
"The polio vaccine is the sole safeguard against this debilitating disease," Dr. Shahid stressed.
"I appeal to parents and caregivers to trust the science and get their children vaccinated, ensuring a healthy and polio-free future for them," she added.
Dr Aiman also expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in polio cases in the country, stressing the urgent need for collective action to combat the disease.
"The recent spike in polio cases is deeply disturbing, Dr. Shahid said, adding, we must recognize the gravity of the situation and work together to reverse this trend. Vaccination is our best defense against polio".
Dr Aiman appealed to residents in remote areas to be aware of the importance of polio vaccination and treat polio workers with kindness and respect. These dedicated healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to protect children from lifelong disabilities.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024 laid in Senate1 minute ago
-
A 38-member delegation from Rahma Model School visits Parliament House2 minutes ago
-
62 power pilferers arrested during last four month11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns explosion in Mastung11 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 45 kg drugs in nine operations12 minutes ago
-
Govt on right track, won't be derailed by PTI's conspiracies: Senator Irfan Siddiqui31 minutes ago
-
District admin confiscates 304-kg plastic bags31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes role of business community in economic development31 minutes ago
-
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast40 minutes ago
-
Events like Freej Art and Design Festival help bring nations closer: Tarar52 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 117,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Acting president, PM resolve to root out terrorism as Mastung blast kills children, policeman1 hour ago