Polio Eradication Program Rejuvenated With New Strategy: PM’s Focal Person

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, said on Sunday that Pakistan’s polio eradication program has been completely revamped aimed at making Pakistan polio-free by mid-next year.

Speaking to a private news channel, she said that whole program have been redesigned as part of a National Emergency Action Plan, developed under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said that all elements of the program, including surveillance, communication, and operations were revamped with the new strategy.

The new approach brings together Federal, provincial, and district authorities in a coordinated effort to eliminate polio, she added.

"Eradicating polio is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to fully backing our healthcare workers and security personnel,” she stated, adding that strict measures are in place to ensure accurate data entry by field staff.

She expressed confidence in achieving a zero-polio status soon. “We have a clear roadmap, and provincial chief ministers are leading a unified national campaign," she said.

