Polio Eradication Requires Serious Efforts: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Polio eradication requires serious efforts: DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan on Tuesday said that the eradication of polio was possible, but it requires collective effort and dedication to make the anti-polio campaign more successful than ever.

Speaking on the second day of the anti-polio campaign at Union Council Nango Line, Union Council Kotri and UC HM Shoro on Tuesday, he urged polio workers to remain vigilant and avoid any negligence in their duties. He highlighted the importance of achieving better results through diligent efforts, not only to make Sindh but the entire country polio-free.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that through hard work, we can eliminate polio and protect our children from lifelong disabilities.

