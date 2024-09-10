Polio Eradication Requires Serious Efforts: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan on Tuesday said that the eradication of polio was possible, but it requires collective effort and dedication to make the anti-polio campaign more successful than ever.
Speaking on the second day of the anti-polio campaign at Union Council Nango Line, Union Council Kotri and UC HM Shoro on Tuesday, he urged polio workers to remain vigilant and avoid any negligence in their duties. He highlighted the importance of achieving better results through diligent efforts, not only to make Sindh but the entire country polio-free.
The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that through hard work, we can eliminate polio and protect our children from lifelong disabilities.
Recent Stories
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP to contact Center over financial issues in tribal districts2 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts with Deputy Chairman in chair11 minutes ago
-
All set for Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori given Etho-Pak Fraternity Award11 minutes ago
-
CPU inaugurated in Khyber to promote children rights11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep12 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered21 minutes ago
-
Ayaz orders collection of video footage from all entry points of Parliament House22 minutes ago
-
No decision made to shut down Utility Stores: Rana Tanveer22 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held; hashish, Ice recovered in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to promote Islamic banking in country: NA told41 minutes ago
-
Climate change poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations in disputed territory: Speakers42 minutes ago