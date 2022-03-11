Polio eradication strategy devised in Bannu Division: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that anti-polio strategy has been formulated keeping in view ground realities to make polio campaign starting from March 14 successful.

He said that policy aimed to eradicate of polio virus from Bannu Division and warned that any sort of negligence in the duty will not be tolerated .

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio Eradication at his office here today. Regional Police Officer Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lukki Marwat Anwar Khan Sherani, Pak Army officers, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, SP Lakki, Health department officials, SP North Waziristan, District Health Officer North Waziristan were present.

During the meeting, anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio measures and the current situation. A large number of Pakistan Army and Police personnel will be deployed to provide security to polio personnel during the vaccination campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that anti-polio plan was formulated at local level to avoid any shortcomings and make sure full protection of polio teams.

Commissioner Bannu Division appreciated efforts all all stake holders in eradication of polio from Bannu Division.