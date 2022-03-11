UrduPoint.com

Polio Eradication Strategy Devised In Bannu Division: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Polio eradication strategy devised in Bannu Division: Commissioner

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that anti-polio strategy has been formulated keeping in view ground realities to make polio campaign starting from March 14 successful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that anti-polio strategy has been formulated keeping in view ground realities to make polio campaign starting from March 14 successful.

He said that policy aimed to eradicate of polio virus from Bannu Division and warned that any sort of negligence in the duty will not be tolerated .

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio Eradication at his office here today. Regional Police Officer Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lukki Marwat Anwar Khan Sherani, Pak Army officers, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, SP Lakki, Health department officials, SP North Waziristan, District Health Officer North Waziristan were present.

During the meeting, anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio measures and the current situation. A large number of Pakistan Army and Police personnel will be deployed to provide security to polio personnel during the vaccination campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that anti-polio plan was formulated at local level to avoid any shortcomings and make sure full protection of polio teams.

Commissioner Bannu Division appreciated efforts all all stake holders in eradication of polio from Bannu Division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu North Waziristan Army Police Polio March All From

Recent Stories

Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs in ..

Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Abramovich

5 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Sanjrani terms relations with Japan unique, histor ..

Sanjrani terms relations with Japan unique, historic

5 minutes ago
 Indian defence ministry regrets accidental firing ..

Indian defence ministry regrets accidental firing of missile into Pakistani terr ..

5 minutes ago
 Microsoft organizes, "Microsoft EDU Day 2022" with ..

Microsoft organizes, "Microsoft EDU Day 2022" with top education institutions of ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>