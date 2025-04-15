Polio Eradication Task Force Reviews Preparation For NID Campaign
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Tuesday chaired a meeting of Provincial Task Force for Eradication of Polio that was convened to assess ongoing polio eradication efforts and finalize preparations for upcoming National Immunization Days (NID) campaign starting from April 21
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders including relevant administrative secretaries, senior law enforcement officials, Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and representatives of UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO). Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, and officials from National EOC in Islamabad also participated via video link.
The Special Secretary Health and Coordinator Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) briefed the forum on the current polio situation and outlined strategy for April campaign. It was told that campaign aims to vaccinate 6.
5 million children with special focus on 276 low-performing Union Councils.
The meeting reviewed progress made on decisions taken in previous meeting. It was told that influencer-led strategies have been adopted in specific areas to increase community engagement.
Chief Secretary urged Deputy Commissioners and Health Department officials to approach the campaign with dedication and commitment terming polio eradication a national cause. “Protecting our children from this crippling disease must remain a top priority,” he stressed, adding that robust planning and quality assurance are key to the success of the drive.
He further emphasized the need for data-driven monitoring and planning calling for context-specific solutions to address persistent challenges like vaccine refusals. He underlined importance of accountability in polio communication efforts stating that effective and transparent mechanisms are crucial to eradicate the virus from the province.
