Polio Eradication Top Priority Of The Government: Secretary Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Secretary Heath Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir Friday has said that every campaign is an opportunity to vaccinate all eligible children and stop virus transmission in the region urging parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive the essential two drops of the life-saving vaccine in every campaign.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate polio from the region through sustained and collective efforts and the support of parents to help interrupt the transmission of the virus and protect children from lifelong crippling.

He said this while inaugurating the November round of anti-polio drive in the province here Friday at Police Services Hospitals.

Special Secretary Health for Polio Eradication/Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit, Deputy Coordinator EOC, Zeeshan Khan, representatives of UNICEF, WHO the health department and relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that Polio eradication, being a declared national emergency in the country, is the highest priority of the government and the whole government machinery including administrative officers from top to bottom, health department and law enforcement agencies are all working hand in glove to ensure the complete eradication of this menace.

On this occasion, he appealed to the parents to vaccinate all their under five children in this vaccination campaign and stressed all segments of society including medical professionals, religious scholars, civil society and the media to extend their full support and cooperation to the government in the national cause of polio eradication so that the dream of a polio-free Pakistan may come true.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary Health (Polio Eradication) Abdul Basit, said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the November anti-polio vaccination drive in the province which is being launched in two phases from November 27 wherein more than 7.4 million children under the age of five will be administered with polio drops.

During the first phase of the five-day campaign, which will formally commence on November 27, polio drops will be administered to more than 6.61 million children under the age of five in districts Bannu and all the districts of Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand and Hazara Divisions, he added.

He said that as many as 31,392 teams of trained polio workers have been deployed for the campaign including 27,924 mobile teams, 1,958 fixed teams 1,337 transit teams, and 173 roaming teams while 6,956 area in-charges have also been appointed for the vigilant supervision of the teams.

Likewise, he added that to ensure foolproof security of the polio teams 53,500 security personnel have been deployed in the target areas.

Abdul Basit said that during the second phase of the campaign, starting from the first week of December in selected districts of Southern KP, polio drops will be administered to 0.71 million children in districts Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I Khan, North Waziristan, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower.

