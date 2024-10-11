Polio eridication drive campaign will start from 3th November in Larkana range. DC Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polio drive, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that polio is an infectious disease in which you should make joint efforts to save your children from this infectious disease. It will be held till November 3, 2024, in which approximately 04 lakh 07 thousand 959 children will be vaccinated against polio.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday in connection with the upcoming polio campaign.

He further said that all the assistant commissioners of the district, the staff of the health department, PPHI, and the entire staff of the district emergency operation center will monitor this campaign so that no child is left behind from drinking Polio.

On this occasion, he gave instructions to the officials of the health department and said that you have done complete planning and mobilized your teams so that no child is left behind from taking polio shots. He said that whatever the transit points are, you should see them and the teams should work perfectly during the campaign.

District Health Officer Larkana Dr Shaukat Abro, Assistant commissioners of all taluks, taluks health officers, district focal persons, and doctors and officials related to the health department participated in the meeting.