Open Menu

Polio Eridication Drive Campaign Will Start From 3th November In Larkana Range. DC Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Polio eridication drive campaign will start from 3th November in Larkana range. DC Larkana

Polio drive, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that polio is an infectious disease in which you should make joint efforts to save your children from this infectious disease. It will be held till November 3, 2024, in which approximately 04 lakh 07 thousand 959 children will be vaccinated against polio.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday in connection with the upcoming polio campaign.

He further said that all the assistant commissioners of the district, the staff of the health department, PPHI, and the entire staff of the district emergency operation center will monitor this campaign so that no child is left behind from drinking Polio.

On this occasion, he gave instructions to the officials of the health department and said that you have done complete planning and mobilized your teams so that no child is left behind from taking polio shots. He said that whatever the transit points are, you should see them and the teams should work perfectly during the campaign.

District Health Officer Larkana Dr Shaukat Abro, Assistant commissioners of all taluks, taluks health officers, district focal persons, and doctors and officials related to the health department participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Larkana November All From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

3 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

4 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

4 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

4 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

4 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

5 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

6 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

6 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan