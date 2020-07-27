Polio free Pakistan is our destination, says DC

Terming Polio free Pakistan destination of the country, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak tasked 11 departments to make upcoming anti polio drive a success to be commended from Aug 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Terming Polio free Pakistan destination of the country, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak tasked 11 departments to make upcoming anti polio drive a success to be commended from Aug 17.

Chairing a review meeting at his office on Monday, he said that Tiger force will be involved the monitor the drive.

The DC stated that he would personally visit the in filed to judge the performance of the polio teams adding that he was dismayed that after continuous efforts, the crippling disease could not be eradicated from the country so far.

Khattak informed that cold chain of polio vaccine would be ensured in wake of hot and humid weather conditions during the drive.

CEO District Health Authority, Dr Arshad Malik and MS GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad attended the meeting.

The DC was briefed that over 900,000 up to 5 will be vaccinated during four days campaign for which 2153 teams will be engaged for this purpose.

As many as 427 area in charges and 134 MOs will monitor the drive.