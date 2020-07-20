(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that polio-free Punjab was a mission of the government and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He presided over a meeting of anti-polio task force at his office here. The meeting decided to take effective measures for complete eradication of polio from the province.

The CM said that the importance of the anti-polio campaign had been increased due to coronavirus pandemic, and deputy commissioners should monitor the anti-polio campaign in their respective districts. He said warnings had been issued to deputy commissioners of some districts for failing to hold meetings about eradication of polio in their districts and action would be initiated against the chief executive officers CEOs (Health) if any polio case was reported in their districts. The DC concerned would also be held accountable while good performing DCs would be encouraged.

The CM said that situation was better in Punjab than other provinces, but the administrations should make all-out efforts for the success of the campaign.

The IG police would arrange complete security for polio workers and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety from coronavirus would be followed during the campaign, he added.

The meeting decided to exempt polio workers of more than 50 years age from field duty and they would also be screened before sending them to the field.

The CM ordered for effective monitoring of the anti-polio campaign, as saving children from the disease was a collective responsibility. He ordered for launching a vigorous awareness campaign, adding that Health Department's teams should ensure administering anti-polio drops to every child.

Earlier, the health secretary briefed the CM about details of the anti-polio campaign. Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, chief secretary, administrative secretaries, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials attended the meeting while commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and others participated through video-link.