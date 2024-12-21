Open Menu

Polio-free Punjab Is CM's Mission: Khawaja Imran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, reaffirmed that achieving a polio-free Punjab is a top priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He shared that the digitization of the Polio Campaign App in Lahore has significantly improved coverage and announced its expansion to other districts in the near future.

Presiding over a meeting on Saturday on the successful conclusion of the fifth day of the polio campaign in Punjab, the minister highlighted the campaign's progress. A target of vaccinating over 2.2 million children was set, with 90% of the goal achieved so far.

CEO Health Lahore, Dr.

Zohaib Hassan, briefed the meeting participants on the campaign's achievements. Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to eradicate polio from the province. He also directed that children missed during the campaign be vaccinated promptly.

The minister lauded the efforts of polio workers for their tireless dedication. "The commitment of polio workers, going door-to-door to vaccinate children, is truly commendable," he said.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Health Department, District Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF, showcasing collaborative efforts to achieve a polio-free Punjab.

