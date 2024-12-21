Polio-free Punjab Is CM's Mission: Khawaja Imran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, reaffirmed that achieving a polio-free Punjab is a top priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He shared that the digitization of the Polio Campaign App in Lahore has significantly improved coverage and announced its expansion to other districts in the near future.
Presiding over a meeting on Saturday on the successful conclusion of the fifth day of the polio campaign in Punjab, the minister highlighted the campaign's progress. A target of vaccinating over 2.2 million children was set, with 90% of the goal achieved so far.
CEO Health Lahore, Dr.
Zohaib Hassan, briefed the meeting participants on the campaign's achievements. Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to eradicate polio from the province. He also directed that children missed during the campaign be vaccinated promptly.
The minister lauded the efforts of polio workers for their tireless dedication. "The commitment of polio workers, going door-to-door to vaccinate children, is truly commendable," he said.
The meeting was attended by officials from the Health Department, District Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF, showcasing collaborative efforts to achieve a polio-free Punjab.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders designating separate lanes for motorcycles1 minute ago
-
Polio-free Punjab is CM's mission: Khawaja Imran1 minute ago
-
Criminal arrested in DI Khan, weapon recovered1 minute ago
-
Man kills son, injures wife over family dispute2 minutes ago
-
Five criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy ships visit Kuwait, Iraq11 minutes ago
-
Distt. administration seals cosmetics manufacturing unit, arrests owner11 minutes ago
-
Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan terms US official’s alleged perception over its missile capabilities as unfounded11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari observed12 minutes ago
-
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border12 minutes ago
-
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passports21 minutes ago