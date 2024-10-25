Polio immunisation campaign kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem inaugurated the district-wide polio immunisation campaign by administering polio drops to children under five at Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, here on Friday.

During his talk with the media, he emphasised the campaign’s goal to protect children from polio and provide Vitamin-A supplements, especially at transit points for traveling children. He said the five-day national campaign, running from October 28 to November 1, officially launched three days early to focus on transit points.

"From October 28, polio teams would conduct door-to-door visits across the district to ensure every child receives the polio vaccine,teams would also be stationed at transit points to reach children on the move",the DC Sargodha Muhammad Waseem said.

The deputy commissioner said, "Every child has the right to live a life free from the threat of polio-induced disabilities.

We are working tirelessly to safeguard children from this disease," he said and urged parents to understand the vaccine's importance and ensure their children are vaccinated.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad said this campaign aims to immunize 709,266 children under five across the district, with the help of 3,332 teams, including 3,036 mobile teams, 206 fixed teams, and 89 transit teams.

A total of 4,522 workers are participating, including volunteers, education and civil defense department personnel, and other officials.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Akif, health department officials, civil society representatives, and polio workers were also present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Wasim inspected the ongoing revamping work at the hospital, including a visit to the emergency block, where he checked the availability of medicines and the presence of doctors and staff while inquiring about patients' wellbeing.