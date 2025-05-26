Open Menu

Polio Immunization Campaign Begins To Vaccinate Over 1.0 Mln Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The 3rd immunization campaign to administer polio drops to 1,057,756 children in the district kicked off Monday the five-day door-to-door drive aims to vaccinate children across 212 union councils of Rawalpindi.

The campaign will run until June 01, with two additional days designated as catch-up days to ensure maximum coverage. Health workers have been mobilized to reach every household and protect children from preventable diseases.

Dr. Asif Arbab, CEO of the District Health Authority, emphasized the dedication of the health teams in meeting the campaign's goals.

"Our health workers are fully committed to ensuring no child is left unvaccinated", he said while talking to APP on Monday.

Dr. Arbab also urged parents to cooperate with vaccination teams, stressing that timely immunization is essential for safeguarding children's health and eradicating diseases like polio.

"The district administration has assured full support to the health department, ensuring smooth operations during the campaign", he added.

The CEO further expressed hope about achieving 100% coverage during the campaign. #APP/359

