Polio immunization campaign launches in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, kicked off an anti- polio immunization campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children under five years old. He administered polio drops to children at Red Crescent hospital to launch the initiative.

DC Ahmed Fawad stressed the collective responsibility in eliminating polio and urged parents to prioritize their children.

The deputy commissioner highlighted the contagious nature of polio and emphasized the need for parents to ensure their children receive the vaccination.