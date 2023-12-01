Open Menu

Polio Immunization Drive Continues

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Polio immunization drive continues

The third nationwide polio immunization campaign of the current year continued to vaccinate over 44.3 million children under five years of age in 159 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The third nationwide polio immunization campaign of the current year continued to vaccinate over 44.3 million children under five years of age in 159 districts.

In a message, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan urged parents to ensure the vaccination of their children during the ongoing polio immunization drive.

He said that all the children deserved a healthy life and future. “We cannot allow a vaccine-preventable disease to continue to harm our children like this.”

He said that protecting children’s well-being was a collective responsibility. “Every country that has eliminated polio so far has done so with the support of communities, parents, religious leaders, and social organizations.

Dr Nadeem said, “We need the same in Pakistan, for communities to join the government in its fight against polio.”

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, Dr Shahzad Baig said: “Polio cases are fewer than they have ever been, yet the virus has shown up in sewage samples in several major cities this year, indicating that some population pockets that have missed out on the vaccine.”

He said, “The programme is continuously reviewing and reassessing its strategies and campaigns.” We will ensure that we find these missed populations and vaccinate them.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Same All Government Million

Recent Stories

Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

6 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

5 minutes ago
 Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number ..

Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

6 minutes ago
 K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

13 minutes ago
LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt dept ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

14 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

14 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

14 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

14 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan