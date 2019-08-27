Polio immunization drive continues

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A nationwide polio vaccination campaign continued on Tuesday in 46 selected districts of the country to immunize over 8.5 million children.

According to an official of National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), during this campaign frontline workers would go door to door across provinces and towns to ensure children under the age of five receive two drops of the vaccine to protect them against the poliovirus.

He said polio drops would be administered in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate 4.

6 million children there, while 0.9 million children would be given anti polio drops in Balochistan.

He said the campaign was started in four districts of Punjab and six districts of Sindh.

He said the genetic analysis reports from the Polio Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed that the virus was able to take the road from current hotspots within the country and in Afghanistan, posing risk for under immunized children residing elsewhere.

