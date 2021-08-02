UrduPoint.com

'Polio Immunization Drive Starts In Various Parts Of Country'

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:10 AM

'Polio immunization drive starts in various parts of country'

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-polio campaign was kicked off in various parts of the country on Monday (today) to vaccinate children below five years of age against the crippling disease.

As per details, a varying duration anti-polio drive has begun in 68 districts of the country amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children's disease this year.

The scope of this campaign is much larger and seeks to vaccinate all children under the age of five through door-to-door polio teams' visits, a Private news channel/ Radio Pakistan reported.

The polio workers have received a comprehensive training on how to give the drops to the children safely within the COVID-19 context.

