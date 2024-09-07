Polio Immunization Drive To Start In Hyderabad From Sept 9
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The District Health Office with the support of the district administration will start a 7-day polio immunization drive in Hyderabad from September 9
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The District Health Office with the support of the district administration will start a 7-day polio immunization drive in Hyderabad from September 9.
A health official informed here on Saturday that an urgent polio campaign had been planned for the district after a polio positive case surfaced in Hyderabad last month.
He said the provincial government had strictly directed the authorities to address the problem of refusal cases.
The official appealed to the parents to cooperate with the health teams which would be visiting door-to-door to inoculate children under 5 years of age.
APP/zmb
Recent Stories
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas1 minute ago
-
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs23 minutes ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr23 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed23 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO23 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’23 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day27 minutes ago
-
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony24 minutes ago
-
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported24 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region24 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children24 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters24 minutes ago