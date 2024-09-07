Open Menu

Polio Immunization Drive To Start In Hyderabad From Sept 9

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

The District Health Office with the support of the district administration will start a 7-day polio immunization drive in Hyderabad from September 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The District Health Office with the support of the district administration will start a 7-day polio immunization drive in Hyderabad from September 9.

A health official informed here on Saturday that an urgent polio campaign had been planned for the district after a polio positive case surfaced in Hyderabad last month.

He said the provincial government had strictly directed the authorities to address the problem of refusal cases.

The official appealed to the parents to cooperate with the health teams which would be visiting door-to-door to inoculate children under 5 years of age.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad September From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 minute ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 minute ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

23 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

23 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

23 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

23 minutes ago
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

23 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

27 minutes ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

27 minutes ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

24 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

24 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan