Polio immunization missed children decreased in year 2019

The number of children missed during the last National Immunization Day (NID) campaign in April 2019 decreased from 1.8 million to 0.5 million children in December 2019 NID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of children missed during the last National Immunization Day (NID) campaign in April 2019 decreased from 1.8 million to 0.5 million children in December 2019 NID.

According to Economic Survey 2019-20 released here on Thursday, almost 40 million children, including 6.8 million children at schools designated fixed points, were vaccinated during December 2019 through the National Immunization Day campaign across the country.

High levels of political commitment have been demonstrated by the Federal government that includes the inauguration of the campaign by Prime Minister Imran Khan in December 2019.

The federal government is committed to investing Rs 46.8 billion (US $347.22 million) for polio eradication activities during 2019-2021. Vaccine procurement and social mobilization are undertaken by UNICEF, while WHO incurs expenditures on operational activities and environmental surveillance.

Pakistan became the first country in the world to include the vaccine in its compulsory Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) programme with the introduction of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) into its routine immunization programme in Sindh from November 2019.

The EPI is now providing immunization to children against the eight Vaccine-Preventable Diseases included childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, Pertussis, neonatal tetanus, measles, hepatitis B and Typhoid. After the launch of the pilot TCV project in Sindh, the achievement was reported to cover 93 percent of the target population (EPI, 2019).

Factors that contributed towards a successful campaign beyond effective synergy between the EPI programme and Emergency Operation Center (EOC) include a fully focused political leadership at federal as well as the provincial level and effective oversight by the concerned government officials.

During the last decade, EPI performance has been stagnant, with only 40-60 percent of targeted age children receiving the vaccines appropriately, which has now risen to 60-70 percent in rural but slightly lagging in urban areas.

The government is committed to addressing constraints for improving vaccine coverage through better programme management, monitoring, and evaluation (M&E), upgraded performance in service delivery, logistics control, human resources management (HRM), and financing.