UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Immunization Missed Children Decreased In Year 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:44 PM

Polio immunization missed children decreased in year 2019

The number of children missed during the last National Immunization Day (NID) campaign in April 2019 decreased from 1.8 million to 0.5 million children in December 2019 NID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of children missed during the last National Immunization Day (NID) campaign in April 2019 decreased from 1.8 million to 0.5 million children in December 2019 NID.

According to Economic Survey 2019-20 released here on Thursday, almost 40 million children, including 6.8 million children at schools designated fixed points, were vaccinated during December 2019 through the National Immunization Day campaign across the country.

High levels of political commitment have been demonstrated by the Federal government that includes the inauguration of the campaign by Prime Minister Imran Khan in December 2019.

The federal government is committed to investing Rs 46.8 billion (US $347.22 million) for polio eradication activities during 2019-2021. Vaccine procurement and social mobilization are undertaken by UNICEF, while WHO incurs expenditures on operational activities and environmental surveillance.

Pakistan became the first country in the world to include the vaccine in its compulsory Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) programme with the introduction of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) into its routine immunization programme in Sindh from November 2019.

The EPI is now providing immunization to children against the eight Vaccine-Preventable Diseases included childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, Pertussis, neonatal tetanus, measles, hepatitis B and Typhoid. After the launch of the pilot TCV project in Sindh, the achievement was reported to cover 93 percent of the target population (EPI, 2019).

Factors that contributed towards a successful campaign beyond effective synergy between the EPI programme and Emergency Operation Center (EOC) include a fully focused political leadership at federal as well as the provincial level and effective oversight by the concerned government officials.

During the last decade, EPI performance has been stagnant, with only 40-60 percent of targeted age children receiving the vaccines appropriately, which has now risen to 60-70 percent in rural but slightly lagging in urban areas.

The government is committed to addressing constraints for improving vaccine coverage through better programme management, monitoring, and evaluation (M&E), upgraded performance in service delivery, logistics control, human resources management (HRM), and financing.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister World Polio April November December 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

58 seconds ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

1 minute ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

2 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

2 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.