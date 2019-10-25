UrduPoint.com
Polio Issue Can Be Resolved Through Joint Efforts: Dr Rubina Zakar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Prof Dr Rubina Zakar said on Thursday that polio was serious issue in Pakistan and sustainable development could only be achieved through joint efforts.

She expressed these remarks while addressing a seminar on polio free Pakistan in collaboration with UNICEF to mark world polio day.

Dr Rubina Zakar said that the aim of the seminar was to sensitize students on polio problems in Pakistan.

She emphasized that students can act as agent of change by positively contributing in data-driven, innovative, targeted and sustained communication strategies for polio eradication.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Saleem Mazhar said, "For the development of the nation and to compete the world, we will have to make sure that our future generation is free of such diseases like polio." Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Chief of World Health Organization in Punjab Dr Abdi Nasir, Chief of UNICEF Polio in Punjab Attiya Qazi, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

