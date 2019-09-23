Polio low transmission season campaigns schedule finalized

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for the Pakistan Polio Eradication Campaign on Monday finalized its strategy for the low transmission season to eradicate the poliovirus and put an end to rampant transmission across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for the Pakistan Polio Eradication Campaign on Monday finalized its strategy for the low transmission season to eradicate the poliovirus and put an end to rampant transmission across the country.

According to an NEOC official, the thorough and comprehensive schedule was finalized by the National Emergency Operations Centre after a vigorous process of brainstorming with national and international experts and partners.

The schedule marks six campaigns in total from the beginning of November 2019 until June 2020. These include three nation-wide campaigns (National Immunization Day Campaigns or NIDs) in the months of December, February and April, wherein all children in the country under the age of five will be vaccinated. It also includes three Sub-National Campaigns, in the months of November, January, June, where half of the country will be covered.

The official said the schedule was planned as part of a comprehensive eradication strategy by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme. The strategy incorporated a wide array of internal and external assessments and findings, as well as the guidance of global public health experts.

He said the schedule had specifically focused on ensuring 100 percent coverage of super high risk union councils nationwide, which were were pinpointed on the basis of epidemiological history and surveillance results.

"I am confident that this campaign schedule coupled with other strategic shifts will help us break transmission in all core reservoirs simultaneously, something that has not been achieved in the history of the polio programme," said Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta, adding it the beginning to an end for achieving the polio-free status of Pakistan.

He said learning from previous experiences, the new campaign schedule was also in line with routine immunization schedule of the Expanded Programme on Immunization so that maximum children in vulnerable areas could be reached and safeguarded from preventable diseases.

He said the low transmission season was the most effective time to combat virus circulation and ensure the most enabling environment for polio eradication.

Babar Bin Atta urged all the parents, caregivers and citizens across the country to cooperate with frontline workers, and ensure that any and all children were vaccinated against the crippling polio virus as a matter of national urgency.

He said polio was a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. It invaded the nervous system, and could cause paralysis or even death.

"As there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased," he added.

Repeated immunizations, he said, had protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.