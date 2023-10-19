Polio monitoring team abducted in tank safely recovered

The district police in collaboration with security forces, district administration and regional leaders on Thursday safely recovered the remaining two abducted officers of the polio monitoring team

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The district police in collaboration with security forces, district administration and regional leaders on Thursday safely recovered the remaining two abducted officers of the polio monitoring team.

A lady officer and a driver were already recovered by the Tank police during the search operation soon after the abduction on October 17.

Four members of a polio monitoring team including a driver and a female officer were abducted by unknown suspects while going to village Kadi Umar Khan.

The team went to the area without seeking security, according to District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah.

SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Sub Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan and SHO police station Shaheed Mureed Akbar, Abdul Ali Khan during the search operation recovered female officer Shaila Noor and driver Waheed while the remaining two abducted officers, Zulfikar and Shoaib were recovered here on Thursday.