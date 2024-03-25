Open Menu

Polio Outbreak Response Campaign Launches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Polio outbreak response campaign launches

A crucial polio campaign to immunize more than 8.8 million children under the age of five against the paralyzing poliovirus has begun in 26 districts from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A crucial polio campaign to immunize more than 8.8 million children under the age of five against the paralyzing poliovirus has begun in 26 districts from Monday.

This polio outbreak response campaign is being held in 11 districts of Balochistan, seven districts of Sindh and five districts of Punjab after the detection of polio cases in Dera Bugti and Chaman and the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples of several districts of these provinces.

Urging parents to vaccinate their children, Federal Secretary for Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said, “Protecting children from incurable polio is a top priority for the government, which is why in response to virus detections, we are deploying polio teams during Ramadan to vaccinate children and keep their immunity against polio high.”

He added, "Poliovirus can leave your child paralyzed for life and it is critical for children to have the immunity to fight off infection.

"

He said, "I urge all parents in these districts " where the virus has been found to open your door to vaccinators and ensure that your children receive two drops of this essential vaccine.”

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator for the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication, said that WPV1 has been detected in 71 environmental samples so far this year, mostly in Balochistan and Sindh, and has paralyzed two children in Balochistan.

“This vaccination campaign is specifically being held in districts where there have been virus detections ahead of the high travel season of Eid to prevent any further spread of the virus as people travel for the holidays.

He said that the Polio Programme has a rapid response system in place and has already conducted two nationwide campaigns in January and February, while following this campaign, another vaccination drive is planned at the end of April.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Polio Punjab Immunity Holidays Chaman Dera Bugti January February April All From Government Top Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Mar ..

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on ..

Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inf ..

Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise

44 seconds ago
 National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

5 minutes ago
 PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayo ..

PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor

5 minutes ago
 PM, German ambassador discuss ties

PM, German ambassador discuss ties

5 minutes ago
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

5 minutes ago
 BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride o ..

BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award

5 minutes ago
 11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

14 minutes ago
 Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati War ..

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..

14 minutes ago
 CM greets Hindu community on Holi

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

3 minutes ago
 Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan