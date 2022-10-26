Polio: over 7 lakh children vaccinated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The mobile polio teams administered anti-polio drops to more than 0.7 million children during the recently concluded two-day vaccination campaign in the district.

The health department has set a target of vaccinating 1.

4 million children across the district and constituted 4,869 teams, including mobile, fixed and transit to achieve the 'cent per cent target'.

Health department sources said here on Wednesday that 410,000 children were administered anti-polio drops on the first day of the drive,and 315,000 on the last day.