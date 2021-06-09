UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Oversight Board Calls On Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:06 PM

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho on Wednesday said that there was no new case of polio reported in the region for the past 11 months

She was meeting with a delegation of Polio oversight board led by Chris Elias and other partners from WHO, Rotary international.

The meeting was co chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

Officers of health department briefed the meeting about ongoing polio drive.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation polio supervision board president, Dr Chris Elias lauded the Sindh government for achieving a significant milestone in the polio eradication campaign.

The provincial health minister apprised the meeting about the measures taken during ongoing polio eradication drive.

She said that after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan it is expected that a large number of migrants might come to Pakistan which will be a great challenge for Pakistan regarding the fight against polio.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to global partners including World Health Organization, Rotary International and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for extending technical and financial support to the country

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan World Polio Population Welfare From Government

