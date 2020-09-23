UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Refusal Cases Covered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Polio refusal cases covered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday covered a number of polio refusal cases after convincing parents on vaccination of their kids.

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Saddar paid a visit to Dhoke Imam Din and Jarahi areas and administered anti-polio drops to four children whose parents refused of vaccination to their children.

Meanwhile AC Taxila visited Union council jalala and administered anti-polio drops to children of reluctant par¬ents with the help of local Ulemas and Imams of the masajids.

The AC said that people should avoid negative hear says regarding polio drops because the drops of polio vaccine could save our children from lifetime disability.

Incharge anti polio drive of district health authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that a five day anti-polio campaign started in all tehsils and towns of the district from September 21 is underway in full swing.

He said over 600,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine out of the set target to cover more than 875,000,adding 3000 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

Hussain said that Standard operating procedure(SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were also being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Taxila Saddar September All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms Zimbabwe tour

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council continues plans to develop Em ..

12 minutes ago

During his speech at the 75th session of the UN Ge ..

15 minutes ago

Garidah asks tough question to Maryam Nawaz in the ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Paratroopers Land in Belarus as Part of Mi ..

51 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Complies With Commitments Under Ch ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.