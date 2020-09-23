Polio refusal cases covered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday covered a number of polio refusal cases after convincing parents on vaccination of their kids.

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Saddar paid a visit to Dhoke Imam Din and Jarahi areas and administered anti-polio drops to four children whose parents refused of vaccination to their children.

Meanwhile AC Taxila visited Union council jalala and administered anti-polio drops to children of reluctant par¬ents with the help of local Ulemas and Imams of the masajids.

The AC said that people should avoid negative hear says regarding polio drops because the drops of polio vaccine could save our children from lifetime disability.

Incharge anti polio drive of district health authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that a five day anti-polio campaign started in all tehsils and towns of the district from September 21 is underway in full swing.

He said over 600,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine out of the set target to cover more than 875,000,adding 3000 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

Hussain said that Standard operating procedure(SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were also being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.