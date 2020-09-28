Polio Refusal Cases Covered
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday claimed to cover all polio refusal cases whose parents refused of vaccination to their children during a five-day anti-polio drive concluded on September 25.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt.
(Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, all the assistant commissioners remained active to persuade the parents who refused to vaccinate their children against polio.
The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar paid a visit to Union Council 12,23 and 32 and administered anti-polio drops to children after convincing their parents.
Meanwhile, the ACs of Taxila and Gujar Khan visited their respective areas and administered anti-polio drops to children of reluctant parents with the help of local Ulemas and Imams of the Masajids.