Polio Refusal Cases Covered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:24 PM

The district administration Monday claimed to cover all polio refusal cases whose parents refused of vaccination to their children during a five-day anti-polio drive concluded on September 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday claimed to cover all polio refusal cases whose parents refused of vaccination to their children during a five-day anti-polio drive concluded on September 25.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt.

(Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, all the assistant commissioners remained active to persuade the parents who refused to vaccinate their children against polio.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar paid a visit to Union Council 12,23 and 32 and administered anti-polio drops to children after convincing their parents.

Meanwhile, the ACs of Taxila and Gujar Khan visited their respective areas and administered anti-polio drops to children of reluctant parents with the help of local Ulemas and Imams of the Masajids.

