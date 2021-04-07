Polio refusal cases covered

In-charge Anti-polio drive Muhammad Islam Wednesday said that polio refusal and unattended cases have been covered whose parents had refused to administer drops to their children during five day-anti polio drive concluded on April 2.

Islam told APP , that to end doubts and convincing parents with the help of local community leaders, a few number of unattended and refusal cases had been covered in all tehsils of the district.

He informed that drive was declared of good quality by third party evaluation monitoring teams for achieving 100% target to administer drops over 718,000 children below five years of age.

He told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers,307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

