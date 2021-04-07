UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Refusal Cases Covered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

Polio refusal cases covered

In-charge Anti-polio drive Muhammad Islam Wednesday said that polio refusal and unattended cases have been covered whose parents had refused to administer drops to their children during five day-anti polio drive concluded on April 2.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :In-charge Anti-polio drive Muhammad islam Wednesday said that polio refusal and unattended cases have been covered whose parents had refused to administer drops to their children during five day-anti polio drive concluded on April 2.

Islam told APP , that to end doubts and convincing parents with the help of local community leaders, a few number of unattended and refusal cases had been covered in all tehsils of the district.

He informed that drive was declared of good quality by third party evaluation monitoring teams for achieving 100% target to administer drops over 718,000 children below five years of age.

He told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers,307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

/395

Related Topics

Polio April All

Recent Stories

81 private hospitals providing treatment to Covid- ..

1 minute ago

Biden's 'Killer' Remark Could Be Provoked by Oppon ..

1 minute ago

AJK President calls for US-based Diaspora communit ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces gradually expansion of va ..

3 minutes ago

US Olympic chiefs oppose Beijing Winter Olympics b ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to forge closer, multi-dimensio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.