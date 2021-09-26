UrduPoint.com

Polio Refusal Cases Covered

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Polio refusal cases covered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :In-charge Anti-polio drive Muhammad islam Sunday said that unattended and refusal cases of polio immunization have been covered whose parents had refused to administer anti-polio drops to their children during five day-anti polio drive concluded on September 24.

Islam told APP that to end doubts and convincing parents with the help of local community leaders, a few unattended and refusal cases had been covered in all tehsils of the district.

He informed that third party evaluation monitoring teams had declared the campaign satisfactory for achieving more than 99% target of the drive-by administering drops over 718,000 children below five years of age. He told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres,307 fixed centres, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals had participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization. /395

