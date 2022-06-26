UrduPoint.com

Polio Refusal Cases Need To Be Administered On Priority: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Polio Refusal cases need to be administered on priority: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal underlined the need for giving special attention to unattended and Polio refusal cases and those coming from outside districts and still deprived of regular polio immunization vaccines.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, administering the anti-polio drops to a child under five years of age on Saturday by inaugurating the drive, Mengal said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaq told APP that formally a week-long anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district on Monday.

She said around 4,465 polio teams, including 856 area Inmates and 242 medical officers, would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 948,000 children in less than five years in tehsils and the Union Councils of the district.

The CEO said"The drive would create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures." In addition, "307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside will be vaccinated at 182 transit points of the district," he added.

Dr Lubna urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams to achieve the set target."/395

