Polio Staff Awarded For Achieving Targets

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) To achieve 100% targets during the anti- polio campaign, the process of reward and punishment has been ensured in the light of the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dir Payen Muhammad Arif Khan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan gave certificates of appreciation to doctors, paramedics and field polio workers on behalf of the district administration for their excellent performance in polio and timely completion of all targets during the campaign.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that all polio workers, UCMOs and polio area in-charges have been given the targets during the polio campaign.

He said action will be taken against those officials who do not complete their targets within the stipulated time and who give results less than the set target in any of the indicators of the polio campaign.

He said orders have also been issued to the District Khatib, village council secretaries and Village Council Chairman for the upcoming polio campaign to play their ultimate role during the campaign.

APP/aiq/vak

