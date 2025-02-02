Polio Staff Awarded For Achieving Targets
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) To achieve 100% targets during the anti- polio campaign, the process of reward and punishment has been ensured in the light of the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dir Payen Muhammad Arif Khan.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan gave certificates of appreciation to doctors, paramedics and field polio workers on behalf of the district administration for their excellent performance in polio and timely completion of all targets during the campaign.
On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that all polio workers, UCMOs and polio area in-charges have been given the targets during the polio campaign.
He said action will be taken against those officials who do not complete their targets within the stipulated time and who give results less than the set target in any of the indicators of the polio campaign.
He said orders have also been issued to the District Khatib, village council secretaries and Village Council Chairman for the upcoming polio campaign to play their ultimate role during the campaign.
APP/aiq/vak
Recent Stories
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Position holders to attend CM ceremony on 4th2 minutes ago
-
Action against sellers of fake fertilizers, pesticides ordered2 minutes ago
-
First anti-polio campaign of 2025 to be kicks off in Balochistan on Monday2 minutes ago
-
Loader kills 7-year-old girl in Swabi2 minutes ago
-
Man stabbed to death on Dilazak Road2 minutes ago
-
Polio staff awarded for achieving targets2 minutes ago
-
Food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s global business potential highlighted at Davos summit12 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation continues in Kot Momin12 minutes ago
-
CM stresses wetlands’ role in climate protection22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan22 minutes ago
-
Sa’ad elected PMNYC member23 minutes ago