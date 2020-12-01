Polio staff goes door to door for polio vaccination: DHO

TANK, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) ::District Health Officer Dr Ihsanullah Khan Bittani on Tuesday said that Polio Staff front line workers has gone door to door for vaccination amid risk of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a statement, he highly praised Pakistan Army and Tank police for providing foolproof security, adding that zero tolerance for the polio campaign and no lethargic attitude would be accepted.

He said that polio various causing serious health issues that eradication of polio was very essential to provide secure future to our new generations.

He said that this was our national responsibility to play our crucial role in fight against polio. He said before polio drive, awareness campaigns were also conducted at Basic Health Centers. Posters and banners were also displayed at various places for public awareness DPO added.

He said that all available resources would be utilized in this regard adding we should fight against polio jointly.