UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Staff Goes Door To Door For Polio Vaccination: DHO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Polio staff goes door to door for polio vaccination: DHO

TANK, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) ::District Health Officer Dr Ihsanullah Khan Bittani on Tuesday said that Polio Staff front line workers has gone door to door for vaccination amid risk of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a statement, he highly praised Pakistan Army and Tank police for providing foolproof security, adding that zero tolerance for the polio campaign and no lethargic attitude would be accepted.

He said that polio various causing serious health issues that eradication of polio was very essential to provide secure future to our new generations.

He said that this was our national responsibility to play our crucial role in fight against polio. He said before polio drive, awareness campaigns were also conducted at Basic Health Centers. Posters and banners were also displayed at various places for public awareness DPO added.

He said that all available resources would be utilized in this regard adding we should fight against polio jointly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Polio Tank All

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

5 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

8 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

8 minutes ago

New mango varieties 'Azeem Chaunsa', 'Chenab Gold' ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.