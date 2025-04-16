- Home
- Pakistan
- Polio task force alarmed by virus detection in Punjab, vows targeted vaccination campaign
Polio Task Force Alarmed By Virus Detection In Punjab, Vows Targeted Vaccination Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication raised serious concerns over the recent detection of polio virus in environmental samples from Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan, prompting a decision to implement targeted measures in the upcoming anti-polio campaign to ensure coverage of all missed children in high-risk areas.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the task force held at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday, chaired by Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Imran Nazir. The meeting reviewed preparations for the province-wide anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin on April 21.
Addressing the session, the minister emphasized the urgent need to address operational shortcomings to achieve complete eradication of polio from the province. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguard frontline polio workers and announced that personnel from the Population Welfare Department, now merged with the Health Department, would also contribute to the campaign.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman instructed all deputy commissioners to personally supervise the campaign, stressing the importance of technological tools, digitized data, and enhanced training for field teams to ensure successful execution.
Health officials informed the task force that the campaign will run from April 21 to 27 in major cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, while in other districts, it will conclude by April 25. Special mobile and transit teams were mobilized to vaccinate children across the province, especially in vulnerable areas.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, Uzma Kardar, along with senior officials from the Health and education departments, and representatives of international partner organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO). Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners also participated via video link.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPEC Seminar in Peshawar brings together diplomats to shape shared future2 minutes ago
-
Polio task force alarmed by virus detection in Punjab, vows targeted vaccination campaign3 minutes ago
-
RCB reappears with full force against encroachments22 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP releases Rs. 170 million grant for reconstruction of Abbottabad road, link roads of Manse ..42 minutes ago
-
4th Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge from tomorrow in DIKhan42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to export female nurses staff to Malaysia42 minutes ago
-
Six shops sealed over encroachment:42 minutes ago
-
PM vows agricultural revolution to ensure sustainable economic growth42 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Jiang calls for stronger regional unity, expanded CPEC vision in Peshawar address52 minutes ago
-
Breaking Barriers: How Usman Chaudhry Mastered Freelancing, Blogging & E-Commerce59 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles death of Senator Palwasha Khan's father1 hour ago
-
Man killed in firing incident1 hour ago