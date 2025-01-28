Open Menu

Polio Task Force Meets To Strengthen Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A Polio Provincial Task Force meeting held here Tuesday in light of the provincial government's directives.

The meeting, chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Muhammad Abid Khan, was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Muhammad Arif Khan. Orders were issued to all stakeholders regarding the upcoming anti-polio campaign.

Following this, a live meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan to discuss the implementation of the government’s directives.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan and District Health officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Nisar participated in the session.

Commissioner Malakand directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers (DHOs) across the division to ensure the success of the upcoming polio eradication campaign.

APP/ari-adi

