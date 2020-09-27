UrduPoint.com
Polio Team Attacked In Chaman, Levies Officer Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Polio team attacked in Chaman, Levies officer injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A Levies officer was injured when a polio team in Chaman's Thekedar was attacked by unknown men on Sunday afternoon, a private news channel reported quoting the local police sources.

According to Chaman Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani, the armed men attacked a women's polio team while they were administering polio drops to children.

"The suspects first opened fire at the Levies guard with the team and then fired at the women," he said, adding that the fortunately, the women quickly took refuge in a house and managed to remain safe.

The injured officer, identified as Muhammad Sadiq, was immediately shifted to a hospital where he was provided with first aid.

He was later shifted to Quetta for further treatment.

AC Durrani said that investigations into the case have begun and the police have started a search operation for the suspects. Following the attack, the anti-polio campaign in Balochistan has been delayed until further notice.

A five-day anti-polio campaign started across the country last week. Around 40 million children under the age of five will be administered polio drops.

