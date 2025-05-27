Open Menu

Polio Team Attacked In Nushki: One Martyred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Polio team attacked in Nushki: one martyred

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A Policeman providing security to a polio vaccination team was martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Killi Muhammad Hassani area of Nushki, Balochistan.

The Balochistan government has strongly condemned the attack on polio team and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of policeman in the incident.

According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson of the Balochistan government, the martyred officer has been identified as Waheed Ahmed, son of Muhammad Hashim, a resident of Jamalabad, Nushki. The police person was providing security to a team of health workers engaged in ongoing national polio eradication campaign.

"The polio campaign is a national duty, and any attack on it is utterly unacceptable," said Rind.

He added that the provincial government pays heartfelt tribute to the fallen officer, recognizing his sacrifice in the line of duty.

Terming the assault a deliberate attempt to sabotage the national anti-polio campaign and spread fear, the spokesperson affirmed that the government would not be deterred by such cowardly acts. “This is a conspiracy to undermine a vital public health initiative and to create panic among citizens,” he noted.

Rind assured that action against those involved in such subversive activities would be intensified and that security measures around polio teams and their escorts would be made more robust moving forward.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

2 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

4 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

13 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

13 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

14 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan