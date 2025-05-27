Polio team attacked in Nushki: one martyred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A Policeman providing security to a polio vaccination team was martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Killi Muhammad Hassani area of Nushki, Balochistan.

The Balochistan government has strongly condemned the attack on polio team and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of policeman in the incident.

According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson of the Balochistan government, the martyred officer has been identified as Waheed Ahmed, son of Muhammad Hashim, a resident of Jamalabad, Nushki. The police person was providing security to a team of health workers engaged in ongoing national polio eradication campaign.

"The polio campaign is a national duty, and any attack on it is utterly unacceptable," said Rind.

He added that the provincial government pays heartfelt tribute to the fallen officer, recognizing his sacrifice in the line of duty.

Terming the assault a deliberate attempt to sabotage the national anti-polio campaign and spread fear, the spokesperson affirmed that the government would not be deterred by such cowardly acts. “This is a conspiracy to undermine a vital public health initiative and to create panic among citizens,” he noted.

Rind assured that action against those involved in such subversive activities would be intensified and that security measures around polio teams and their escorts would be made more robust moving forward.