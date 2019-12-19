Polio team attacked, no casualty

Unknown assailants attacked polio team at Zarbaig Batan area in jurisdiction of Ouch police station here on Thursday

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Unknown assailants attacked polio team at Zarbaig Batan area in jurisdiction of Ouch police station here on Thursday.

Police said the polio team was on routine duty in Batan area when unknown assailants on board on a car opened firing on the polio team.

Police said no casualty took place in the incident however the assailants managed to flee the area.

The police after registering the case have started search for the culprits involved.