UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Team Trainings In Final Phase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Polio team trainings in final phase

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :After Eid break, trainings of the polio teams have been resumed for the upcoming polio sub-national immunization drive.

The five-day sub-national polio drive will be held in 10 districts of Punjab from August 2, a handout issued by the Punjab polio programme said on Monday.

The districts which are part of the campaign included Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Over 9.4 million children will be vaccinated under the campaign.

The districts have been made part of the campaign keeping in view the epidemiology and risk assessment.

In the final round over 46,000 participants will be provided trainings on various components of the campaign.

A special component on the COVID-19 pandemic has been added into the training agenda. The teams will receive orientation on COVID-19 mode of transmission, SOPs on maintaining social distancing and use of sanitizers.

The polio program has also introduced special stall-based mode of training to boost polio teams performance during the campaign in order to ensure that it reaches every child.

The stall-based training will boost polio teams' communication with parents at the doorsteps, enable them to conduct vaccine administration in a more efficient manner, improve their learning about door and finger marking as well as data recording on tally sheet.

In the first phase, over 7,000 polio team supervisors at districts, area and union council levels have already received trainings.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Polio Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Muzaffargarh Rajanpur August From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

6 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

2 minutes ago

US, Several Other Countries Condemn Arrests of Pro ..

2 minutes ago

833,767 people vaccinated against corona in Faisal ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1.55 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

2 minutes ago

Almost 60% of French Receive First Shot of COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.