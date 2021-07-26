Polio team trainings in final phase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :After Eid break, trainings of the polio teams have been resumed for the upcoming polio sub-national immunization drive.

The five-day sub-national polio drive will be held in 10 districts of Punjab from August 2, a handout issued by the Punjab polio programme said on Monday.

The districts which are part of the campaign included Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Over 9.4 million children will be vaccinated under the campaign.

The districts have been made part of the campaign keeping in view the epidemiology and risk assessment.

In the final round over 46,000 participants will be provided trainings on various components of the campaign.

A special component on the COVID-19 pandemic has been added into the training agenda. The teams will receive orientation on COVID-19 mode of transmission, SOPs on maintaining social distancing and use of sanitizers.

The polio program has also introduced special stall-based mode of training to boost polio teams performance during the campaign in order to ensure that it reaches every child.

The stall-based training will boost polio teams' communication with parents at the doorsteps, enable them to conduct vaccine administration in a more efficient manner, improve their learning about door and finger marking as well as data recording on tally sheet.

In the first phase, over 7,000 polio team supervisors at districts, area and union council levels have already received trainings.