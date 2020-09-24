UrduPoint.com
Polio Teams Administer Drops To 175,249 Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

Polio teams administer drops to 175,249 children

During the second day of anti polio vaccination drive, the health teams administer polio drops to average 175,249 children under the age of five across the district achieving 92.6 percent of the target

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :During the second day of anti polio vaccination drive, the health teams administer polio drops to average 175,249 children under the age of five across the district achieving 92.6 percent of the target.

It was informed during a review meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair. The meeting was informed that on second day 86,402 children were immunized out of a total 92,585.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciating the efforts of polio teams and security deployment said that it was a noble cause and the whole teams deserve appreciation.

He directed the health teams to concentrate on refusal cases and try to convince the parents to get their children immunized against the crippling disease.

The DC also appealed the parents and general public to actively participate in the drive while considering it a national responsibility and help the government to make the country polio free.

