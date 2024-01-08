Polio teams asked to achieve 100% results

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain (Rtd) Altaf Hussain Sario on Monday directed the Polio teams to achieve 100 percent results set for the seven-day anti-polio campaign launched in different districts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain (Rtd) Altaf Hussain Sario on Monday directed the Polio teams to achieve 100 percent results set for the seven-day anti-polio campaign launched in different districts of Sindh.

The campaign was inaugurated by administering polio drops to children up to five years of age at different places in the South District.

The DC visited Jamshed Memorial school of South Karachi where he administered polio drops to the children.

The field staff of the campaign were provided with the necessary protective equipment to protect against the coronavirus and were also briefed on the precautions related to severe weather conditions.

Captain (Rtd) Altaf Hussain also issued instructions to the police officials to take precautionary measures to ensure the protection of Polio Teams in the district.

He appealed to the parents and the public to cooperate with the polio teams and make all their children up to five years of age immunized against polio.

