Polio teams directed to reach every child in 130 UCs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh directed polio teams to reach every child at 130 union councils of three tehsils city, Saddar and Jarranwala.

Presiding over a district polio eradication committee meeting here on Tuesday, he directed for strictly ensuring micro plans.

He said the campaign was also being monitored and no compromise would be made.

Earlier, CEO health Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh said 155,338 children were administeredpolio drops on the first day of the campaign in the district.