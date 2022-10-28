Polio teams directed to verify vaccination of children

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Friday directed polio teams to verify vaccination of children by visiting door-to-door during the last two days of the campaign.

An anti-polio dosage must be administered to children that missed during regular campaigns due to any reason.

He issued the directions while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication committee meeting held here on Friday.

Meanwhile, District Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain visited different health centers and reviewedthe campaign.