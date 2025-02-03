Polio teams security beefed up

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Strict security arrangements were adopted on the first day of the polio campaign, under the security plan formulated by district police in order to maintain a peaceful environment.

The Anti-polio campaign would continue from Feb 3 to Feb 9 in District Shaheed Benazirabad. The security arrangements implemend throughout the district are under the supervision of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio.

SSP told that more than 300 police officers are deployed across the district for the security of polio campaign.

In order to ensure the safety of the anti-polio campaign, police teams are posted at the entrances and exits points across the district where police squads are conducting special patrols and checking for suspicious persons.

SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio urged the personnel on duty to be extremely vigilant during duty, to ensure the safety of the teams as well as their own safety with mandatory use of bullet proof jacket and helmet during duty.

APP/rzq /mwq