Polio Teams Security Beefed Up
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Strict security arrangements were adopted on the first day of the polio campaign, under the security plan formulated by district police in order to maintain a peaceful environment
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Strict security arrangements were adopted on the first day of the polio campaign, under the security plan formulated by district police in order to maintain a peaceful environment.
The Anti-polio campaign would continue from Feb 3 to Feb 9 in District Shaheed Benazirabad. The security arrangements implemend throughout the district are under the supervision of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio.
SSP told that more than 300 police officers are deployed across the district for the security of polio campaign.
In order to ensure the safety of the anti-polio campaign, police teams are posted at the entrances and exits points across the district where police squads are conducting special patrols and checking for suspicious persons.
SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio urged the personnel on duty to be extremely vigilant during duty, to ensure the safety of the teams as well as their own safety with mandatory use of bullet proof jacket and helmet during duty.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign
Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive57 seconds ago
-
Polio teams security beefed up58 seconds ago
-
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal6 minutes ago
-
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS4 minutes ago
-
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand4 minutes ago
-
DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election4 minutes ago
-
Constable martyred in Jamrud polio attack, honored at funeral4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food safety58 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif59 minutes ago