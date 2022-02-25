UrduPoint.com

Polio Teams Tasked To Vaccinate 22 Million Children In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Like other parts of the country, a five-day anti-polio campaign in 36 districts of Punjab will start on February 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, a five-day anti-polio campaign in 36 districts of Punjab will start on February 28.

The government has set a target of vaccinating 22 million children up to the age of five years across the province, deploying more than 150,000 polio workers during the upcoming drive to be continued till March 4.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal chaired an important meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign, at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

The CS directed the provincial authorities to make the campaign a success, saying "The country must be made polio-free for the health and future of our children." He said that for complete eradication of polio, everyone needs to continue work with national spirit. The chief secretary also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of Health department, administration and police in the anti-polio drive.

The secretary Primary Health gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that that the coverage rate in the anti-polio campaign completed in the nine districts of the province in January was over 100 percent as 7.2 million children were vaccinated against the target of 7.1 million. He said that effective government measures and hard work of the staff have yielded positive results and no case of polio has been reported in Punjab for the last 14 months.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary Health, Special Secretary Specialized Health and officials concerned while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

