Polio Teams To Spread Awareness For Prevention Of Corona

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:44 PM

Polio teams to spread awareness for prevention of Corona

Polio teams, besides administering polio vaccine to children, would provide awareness of preventive measures to check spread of Corona virus in district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Polio teams, besides administering polio vaccine to children, would provide awareness of preventive measures to check spread of Corona virus in district Tharparkar.

It was decided in a meeting held here on Friday to review arrangements of anti polio drive and preventive measures for corona virus with Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Tahir Taheem in chair.

The DC directed assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to monitor the campaign and also assured administration's cooperation in the regard.

Earlier, district focal person polio program Dr. Bharat Kumar briefed about arrangements and told that 2,51,929 children up to five years of age in 44 union councils would be administered polio drops.

For the purpose a total of 1027 teams had been formed including 858 mobile teams, 73 fixed teams and 96 transit teams while 73 UCMOs, 213 area in charges and 634 lady health workers had been assigned duties, he informed.

The district health officer Tharparkar Dr. Arshad Ahmed Memon informed the meeting that Isolation wards had been set up at hospitals with necessary medicines for prevention of corona virus and medical teams had also been constituted. Besides, a control room had been set up in district health office that would work round the clock, he added.

