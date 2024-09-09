Polio teams to target 1.6 mln children in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A fresh round of week-long anti-polio drive formally kicked off on Monday

with a target of vaccinating 1.6 million children up to five years of age in

the district.

As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams constituted by the

health department which started vaccination of children against crippling

disease by visiting door to door, transport stands, hospitals, and other

important public places in the district.

The drive will continue till September 15.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has appealed to the

parents to coordinate with the polio teams for the vaccination of their

children.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Orangzeb Goraya checked the polio

teams by visiting streets and mohalas and inquired the parents by

knocking at their doors about the vaccination of their children.