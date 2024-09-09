Open Menu

Polio Teams To Target 1.6 Mln Children In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Polio teams to target 1.6 mln children in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A fresh round of week-long anti-polio drive formally kicked off on Monday

with a target of vaccinating 1.6 million children up to five years of age in

the district.

As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams constituted by the

health department which started vaccination of children against crippling

disease by visiting door to door, transport stands, hospitals, and other

important public places in the district.

The drive will continue till September 15.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has appealed to the

parents to coordinate with the polio teams for the vaccination of their

children.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Orangzeb Goraya checked the polio

teams by visiting streets and mohalas and inquired the parents by

knocking at their doors about the vaccination of their children.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Nasir Saddar September Million

Recent Stories

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

2 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

2 hours ago
 Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

3 hours ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

4 hours ago
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan