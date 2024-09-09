Polio Teams To Target 1.6 Mln Children In Faisalabad
Published September 09, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A fresh round of week-long anti-polio drive formally kicked off on Monday
with a target of vaccinating 1.6 million children up to five years of age in
the district.
As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams constituted by the
health department which started vaccination of children against crippling
disease by visiting door to door, transport stands, hospitals, and other
important public places in the district.
The drive will continue till September 15.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has appealed to the
parents to coordinate with the polio teams for the vaccination of their
children.
Assistant Commissioner Saddar Orangzeb Goraya checked the polio
teams by visiting streets and mohalas and inquired the parents by
knocking at their doors about the vaccination of their children.
