Polio to be exterminated from province: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday while paying tributes to the anti-polio workers pledged that polio virus will be exterminated from the province at all cost.

Addressing a function here in connection with World Anti-Polio Day, the Chief Minister said he saluted those who participated in anti-polio efforts of the government amid unfavorable circumstances.

He said running anti-polio campaigns in such a difficult situation was not less than a Jihad adding that our polio teams workers and law enforcers rendered unmatched sacrifices in anti-polio endeavors of the government. “We are committed to eliminate this curse from society at all cost”.

The Chief Minister appealed to the general public to never boycott the anti-polio drive under any circumstances as such practice will put the future of our children in jeopardy.

Provision of basis facilities to the people was the responsibility of the government and we were doing this duty with honesty adding that work was underway to provide these facilities to the neglected areas

In next campaigns, he said areas where the anti-polio drives were not carried out for some reasons, will be targeted. He also urged the parents to vaccinate their children against polio to keep them safe from future disabilities.

The chief minister also lauded the Ulema, civil society and stakeholders for their crucial role in containing the spread of polio virus.

