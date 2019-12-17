Polio vaccination begins in Lodhran

A five-day polio vaccination drive was kicked off here in city Tuesday in which over 318,546 children below five years would be administered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) -:A five-day polio vaccination drive was kicked off here in city Tuesday in which over 318,546 children below five years would be administered.

DC Imran Qureshi said as many as 123 teams would particularly target transit points like lorry addas, bus stands, national highways, link roads and junctions.

In addition, fixed places including tehsil and district head quarter hospital, rural and basic health centers and dispensaries would administer drops