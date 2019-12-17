UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Vaccination Begins In Lodhran

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:42 PM

Polio vaccination begins in Lodhran

A five-day polio vaccination drive was kicked off here in city Tuesday in which over 318,546 children below five years would be administered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) -:A five-day polio vaccination drive was kicked off here in city Tuesday in which over 318,546 children below five years would be administered.

DC Imran Qureshi said as many as 123 teams would particularly target transit points like lorry addas, bus stands, national highways, link roads and junctions.

In addition, fixed places including tehsil and district head quarter hospital, rural and basic health centers and dispensaries would administer drops

Related Topics

Polio

Recent Stories

ADFD approves US$5 million for social services pro ..

1 minute ago

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets b ..

9 minutes ago

Construction of Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain 58% ..

16 minutes ago

2.83 million applications under tax refunds for to ..

16 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s first astronaut highlights Hope Mission ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, DHL Express strengthen partner ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.