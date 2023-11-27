Polio vaccination campaign begins in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) In an effort to eradicate polio, a comprehensive polio vaccination has started in Mohmand district to administer polio drops to around 181,000 children up to the age of five.

Deputy Commissioner Mohmand, Muhammad Ihtesham, DHO Mohmand, Dr. Rafique Hayat, Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Muhammad Ihtesham Elahi, and DPO Mohmand Muhammad Ayyaz informed the media for this polio drive, 603 teams have been formed, consisting of polio workers who will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the public to cooperate with the campaign. that the government and the public, together, will eliminate this infectious virus. Parents are urged to ensure that their children, up to the age of five, receive polio drops during the campaign.

He said that stringent security measures have been implemented during the campaign, including thorough checks on entry points, increased police mobile patrols, and full-proof security arrangements.