Polio Vaccination Campaign Concludes In Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Five day anti-polio campaign concluded on Friday to vaccinate about 340850 children up to the age of five years across the district.

District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh told newsmen on Saturday, about 904 mobile teams, 82 fixed and 08 transit teams were constituted to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

He said the staff involved in the drive, including mobile teams, to visit door to door while fixed centers had been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, and rural health centers as well as at various other spots to vaccinate children.

DHO Larkana said that the district had been divided in union councils, union committees which were visited by trained teams to vaccinate the targeted population of children in those areas.

He further said that follow-up efforts were also made on next days to ensure that each child up to the age of five had been administered anti-polio drops during the four days.

As part of arrangements, DHO Larkana. Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said the teams had been trained in extensive training programmes, adding there was no shortage of the anti-polio vaccine and it had already been supplied the specific points for administration in the drive.

He said the arrangements were reviewed in meetings to make the entire drive a success in peaceful manner.

He added, effective advocacy campaign was being pursued in order to encourage parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

He said there was complete coordination among all the concerned departments of the districts to successfully reach out to the targeted population and prevent our young generation from the deadly virus.

Regarding the contribution of the health officials in the districts, he said that they were doing a great job. He said people of the district cooperated with Health officials.

He called upon the people to bring their youngsters of upto five years of age for the administration of OPV to the centers set up in their respective areas of residence.

He urged parents to administer polio drops to their children in every anti-polio drive for success of the campaign started for complete eradication of polio virus.

